'Struggled for 8 years': Dhanush on childhood struggles Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

At a recent event for his new film Idli Kadai, Dhanush opened up about his tough childhood.

"I was born in 1983, and my father had become director only in 1991. So, in those eight years, we struggled," he shared.

Even when he became a director, supporting four kids wasn't easy for the family.