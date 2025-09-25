'Struggled for 8 years': Dhanush on childhood struggles
At a recent event for his new film Idli Kadai, Dhanush opened up about his tough childhood.
"I was born in 1983, and my father had become director only in 1991. So, in those eight years, we struggled," he shared.
Even when he became a director, supporting four kids wasn't easy for the family.
About 'Idli Kadai'
Idli Kadai hits theaters worldwide on October 1, 2024.
The movie follows Murugan (Dhanush), who comes back home to run his family's idli shop in Theni—only to clash with his dad (Sathyaraj) and brother (Arun Vijay).
The cast also includes Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Shalini Pandey, and R Parthiban.
With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and Netflix reportedly picking up streaming rights, it was one of Tamil cinema's big releases last year.
Why his earlier comments created a stir
Earlier comments from Dhanush about not having money for idlis as a kid sparked debate online—some questioned if things could really have been that tough with a filmmaker dad.
His recent words add more context to those experiences and the themes explored in Idli Kadai: family struggles, ambition, and finding your own path.