Disney ends Kimmel's suspension amid Trump, Carr's threats
Disney has ended Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, which started after he made controversial comments on September 15, 2025, about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The fallout included threats from Trump and Carr to pull Disney's broadcast licenses if Kimmel stayed on air.
Major TV affiliates like Nexstar and Sinclair even dropped his show from a quarter of US markets during the suspension.
Analysis: Clash highlights broader issues around media, politics
This clash isn't just about one late-night host—it spotlights big questions around free speech, political influence on media, and who really controls what we see on TV.
Experts say pulling broadcast licenses over content could face serious legal challenges.
As Kimmel returns to air, Disney is also juggling high-stakes deals with the FCC for NFL rights and streaming mergers—so all eyes are on how they handle pressure from both politicians and the public.