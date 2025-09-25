Disney ends Kimmel's suspension amid Trump, Carr's threats

Analysis: Clash highlights broader issues around media, politics

This clash isn't just about one late-night host—it spotlights big questions around free speech, political influence on media, and who really controls what we see on TV.

Experts say pulling broadcast licenses over content could face serious legal challenges.

As Kimmel returns to air, Disney is also juggling high-stakes deals with the FCC for NFL rights and streaming mergers—so all eyes are on how they handle pressure from both politicians and the public.