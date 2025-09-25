'Political intimidation': 100+ ex-ABC journalists slam network's Jimmy Kimmel suspension
More than 100 former ABC News journalists have sent an open letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger, urging him to defend free speech after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel for a controversial comment about Charlie Kirk's killer.
The group called the suspension political intimidation and praised Iger's decision to bring Kimmel back, after the late-night host returned to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.
Letter says, 'The First Amendment is not negotiable'
The letter says, "The First Amendment is not negotiable. ABC's credibility and Disney's reputation depend on unwavering leadership in its defense."
The journalists criticized ABC's $15 million defamation settlement with Donald Trump, saying it encourages more attacks on the media.
They want stronger action against efforts to silence critical journalism under political and economic pressure.
Led by ex-correspondent Lisa Stark and former executive producer Ian Cameron, signers include Sam Donaldson, Judy Muller, and Kaycee Freed Jennings (widow of anchor Peter Jennings).
They also pointed out government pressures—like FCC warnings and blackout threats—to highlight why leadership matters for press freedom right now.