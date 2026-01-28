Mohanlal's 'Udayananu Tharam' is back in theaters—now in 4K!
The iconic Malayalam comedy Udayananu Tharam, starring Mohanlal, is hitting theaters again on February 6, this time remastered in 4K Dolby Atmos.
First released in 2005 and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film's return was announced by Mohanlal himself on social media.
What's the story?
The film follows Udayabhanu (Mohanlal), an assistant director whose script gets stolen by his friend Rajappan (Sreenivasan), who then rises to fame as Saroj Kumar.
The story blends career setbacks, relationship drama with wife Madhumati (Meena), and a clever comeback that keeps things entertaining.
Who else is in it?
Alongside Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, the cast features Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, Salim Kumar, and more familiar faces.
Udayananu Tharam was a major hit back in the day and even bagged a couple of Kerala State Film Awards.