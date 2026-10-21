Mohapatra criticizes Mehndi after Uttarakhand rebuke, recalls Delhi Sufi disappointment
Entertainment
Singer Sona Mohapatra has publicly criticized Daler Mehndi after his recent performance at an Uttarakhand event was called out by a state minister for being below par.
She shared her own experience from the Sufi Heritage Festival in Delhi earlier this year, saying she was let down by Mehndi's set, which didn't match the festival's vibe.
Mohapatra posted on Instagram, industry divided
Mohapatra posted on Instagram that no matter how big an artist you are, you must meet the expectations of the event.
Her comments have sparked debate in the music industry about whether an artist's legacy should outweigh delivering quality performances.
While some stars like Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma are backing Mehndi, Mohapatra is standing firm on keeping professional standards high.