Mohit Suri addresses work-life debate, demands better conditions for crew

The debate over eight-hour workdays in Bollywood has gained traction after Deepika Padukone reportedly left Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel due to her demand for fixed working hours. In a recent interview with Variety India, director Mohit Suri shared his views on this issue, revealing that he has had actors work for 24 hours straight when necessary.

Director's insight 'I've had actors work 24 hours when needed' Suri recounted an instance from the shoot of Awarapan where actor Emraan Hashmi worked for 24 hours straight. He said, "I have had actors work 24 hours when needed... I remember Emraan Hashmi shot 24 hours with me." He explained the reason, "When we were shooting for Awarapan, and we had a really expensive location in the presidential suite of the Intercontinental Hotel on the terrace, we had it only for 24 hours."

Unit's perspective 'Let's think about the humanity of this also' He added that the conversation around work hours has become more "ego-driven," questioning why anyone should dictate a shift. He said, "We are making this more about the actors and thinking they are demanding it. But let's think about the unit." "And I know how difficult it is for the rest of the unit. We are getting egoistic about the fact that an actor has suggested it. But let's think about the humanity of this also."

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Crew's role Conversation should include entire crew, not just actors Suri also stressed that the conversation should not just be about actors but should include all crew members. He said, "This is not about the lead actor. I am saying this should be about the lightman. This should be about the spot boy." "And if they do wrap up in eight hours, there's nothing wrong; everyone else will get a decent day. Look at it from the larger perspective."

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