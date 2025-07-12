Mohit Suri initially doubtful about Ahaan Panday in 'Saiyaara'

Dinner conversation that changed everything

Aditya Chopra suggested Panday for the lead, but Suri thought he was "a sweet Bandra boy," not quite right for the part.

During a long dinner that lasted until 3am Panday let go of trying to impress and just acted like himself.

That realness struck a chord with Suri: "That's when I knew he was the one."

That night sealed Panday's debut in Saiyaara.