Mohit Suri initially doubtful about Ahaan Panday in 'Saiyaara'
Saiyaara, a new romantic musical starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, hits theaters July 18.
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani and presented by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, the film has been getting attention—especially since Suri was unsure about casting Panday at first, despite his viral Shah Rukh Khan impressions.
Everything changed after one honest dinner.
Dinner conversation that changed everything
Aditya Chopra suggested Panday for the lead, but Suri thought he was "a sweet Bandra boy," not quite right for the part.
During a long dinner that lasted until 3am Panday let go of trying to impress and just acted like himself.
That realness struck a chord with Suri: "That's when I knew he was the one."
That night sealed Panday's debut in Saiyaara.