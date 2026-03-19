'Saiyaara' director reveals why Aditya Chopra wanted a long film

Director Mohit Suri has credited Aditya Chopra for giving him complete creative freedom while making Saiyaara. He revealed to Variety India that Chopra had even asked him to keep the film over two hours and 45 minutes long. "He said, 'I don't know what you will cut, but I don't want a film shorter than 2 hours 45 minutes because you will kill the feeling,'" Suri recalled.

Director's dilemma 'I argued with him...,' Suri on his initial reaction Suri admitted that he was initially skeptical of Chopra's prediction that Saiyaara would earn ₹100cr at the box office. "For this kind of film, ₹100cr was a big number. I didn't believe it. In fact, I was arguing with him," he said. "I told him, I've done more newcomer films than you, this can't be more than two-and-a-half hours." However, Chopra stood firm on his decision to keep the film longer than two hours and 45 minutes.

Director-producer dynamic 'Usually, it's the producer asking you to cut...film shorter' Suri also shared that his experience with Chopra was different from the usual director-producer relationship. "Usually, it's the producer asking you to cut the film shorter and the director resisting. Here, I was the one arguing to trim it down," he said. "(Chopra) told me, edit the film, then do the full background score, watch it on the big screen; and only then, make your final cuts." "Because then you're cutting for the theatre, not for television."

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