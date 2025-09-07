Mohit Suri reveals 'own family' dropped him from 'Aashiqui 3'

Filmmaker Mohit Suri , who recently made a comeback with Saiyaara, has revealed that he was dropped from Aashiqui 3 due to his previous films not performing well at the box office . In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Suri said he was writing Aashiqui 3 and wanted to direct it, but the studio didn't want to wait for him to fine-tune the script.

Family's choice He doesn't blame the producers for dropping him Suri said that the decision to make Aashiqui 3 without him was not just because of Ek Villain 2's failure but also because they didn't want to wait for him. "But, 100% (people judge you on the basis of hits and flops). And this was my own family that were the ones not willing to wait." "And I don't blame them, because it's a business."

Director's insight Suri doesn't feel bad about losing out on 'Aashiqui 3' Suri reflected on his previous project, Ek Villain 2, saying he was trying to tick all the boxes with it. "In that greed to reach that box office success, and to hit that ₹16 crore opening that Ek Villain had given me, I wanted to feel that high again." He also added that he doesn't feel bad about losing out on Aashiqui 3 or Awarapan 2 after Saiyaara's success.

Director's dilemma 'Never listen to anybody when you're low' Suri admitted that he was under a lot of pressure during this time and listened to the advice of others. He said, "Never listen to anybody when you're low, because they'll push you further down." "When you've been working for 20 years, and your film flops, the fear is that the best is behind you. And in all honesty, people had already started saying that."