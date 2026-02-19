Mohit Suri to direct Ranbir Kapoor in gangster musical: Report
Entertainment
Director Mohit Suri is in serious talks with Ranbir Kapoor for a new film—a gangster-themed musical love story.
Producer Aditya Chopra has already given the green light, and if all goes well, filming could kick off by late 2026.
Ranbir is interested but hasn't locked it in yet.
Ranbir is currently busy with 'Ramayana' and 'Love and War'
Suri's script is ready, and after his last film Saiyaara became a huge hit (entering the ₹100 crore global club in three days), expectations are high. This project could even be one of the last love stories of his career, making it extra special.
Pre-production has started, but the team is keeping options open if Ranbir can't fit it into his busy schedule—he's juggling big projects like Ramayana and Love and War right now.
His decision should be out by mid-2026.