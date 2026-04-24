Mithoon to compose for Mohit Suri's new film after 'Saiyaara'

The Suri-Mithoon partnership has given Bollywood some of its most memorable music over the last 20 years. Their collaborations on films like Murder 2, Ek Villain, Aashiqui 2, Malang, and Half Girlfriend have left an indelible mark on contemporary pop culture. "One can surely expect nothing short of extraordinary from this duo, especially after Saiyaara," the source added.

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'There's also buzz that the team is looking to launch...'

The insider added, "It is going to be an intense love story with YRF, and the music will reflect that." "There's also buzz that the team is looking to launch a new singer with this album." The upcoming film will be produced by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films (YRF), who had also backed Saiyaara. Meanwhile, Padda is currently shooting for Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe film Shakti Shalini, while Panday is busy with Ali Abbas Zafar's gangster drama.