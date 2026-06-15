Mohsin Akhtar, ex-husband of Urmila Matondkar, marries Nidhaa Bhatt
What's the story
Businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar, who was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar, has tied the knot with Nidhaa Bhatt. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony. Akhtar took to social media to share pictures from their wedding along with a heartfelt note on gratitude, healing, and new beginnings.
Wedding announcement
Akhtar's heartfelt note to his wife
In his post, Akhtar expressed his gratitude toward Bhatt and reflected on their journey together. He wrote, "Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur." "Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah's script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab, he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light in my life. So thank you my love (sic)."
Tribute
More on Akhtar's note
Akhtar also paid tribute to a loved one he referred to as Mouji. He said he missed Mouji dearly and hoped to continue receiving prayers and good wishes as he started this new chapter of his life. He wrote, "And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it's your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace."
Previous union
Akhtar was previously married to Matondkar
Akhtar was previously married to Matondkar. Their marriage, which took place on February 4, 2016, had drawn attention due to its inter-faith nature and their 10-year age difference. Reports of trouble in their marriage surfaced in 2024, with Matondkar reportedly filing for divorce in a Mumbai court in September that year.
Love story
How Mohsin and Matondkar met
Akhtar, a businessman and model from Kashmir, first met Matondkar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014. Malhotra was one of the few guests who attended their private wedding in 2016. The couple had also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar before their Nikah.
Career
Matondkar is a celebrated Bollywood actor
Meanwhile, Matondkar continues to be one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors. She started her career as a child artist in films like Masoom. She gradually gained fame with performances in Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, and Ek Hasina Thi, among others.