Mohsin Akhtar, ex-husband of Urmila Matondkar, marries Nidhaa Bhatt

Tribute

More on Akhtar's note

Akhtar also paid tribute to a loved one he referred to as Mouji. He said he missed Mouji dearly and hoped to continue receiving prayers and good wishes as he started this new chapter of his life. He wrote, "​And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it's your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace."