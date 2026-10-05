TV actor Mohsin Khan marries Tamanna: Their relationship timeline
What's the story
Mohsin Khan, known for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has tied the knot with his partner, Tamanna. The couple had announced their engagement in August and shared photos from their intimate wedding on October 4. In the pictures, Khan donned a white tuxedo while Tamanna was seen in a multi-colored lehenga. Glimpses from their mehendi ceremony have been going viral on social media, too.
Fan reactions
Fans showered love on Khan's wedding post
Khan's Instagram post announcing his marriage was met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans.
One user commented, "Perfect couple, made for each other," while another wrote, "Congratulations to both of you. You both look so perfect!"
The couple reportedly got married on October 3.
Personal life
Khan's wife is not from the entertainment industry
Tamanna, Khan's wife, is not a part of the entertainment industry, and not much is known about her.
In August, when he announced their engagement, Khan wrote a heartfelt message for his fiancée.
He said, "Ya Allah, so this crazy, beautiful, confident, sensitive girly - always laughing and teasing, hoping and praying, always dancing and singing - was written for me in the heavens."
Calling her "my Person," he expressed happiness at getting to start "the beginning of our forever."
Professional journey
Khan was last seen in a web series
Khan has been away from television since leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2021. He was last seen in a web series in 2024. Apart from acting, Khan also owns a fragrance line called Velaire.
His role as Kartik opposite Shivangi Joshi's Naira made him a household name and earned him several awards and nominations.
Congratulations to the couple!