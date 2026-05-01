Molina: 'Thunder Road' symbolized Sam and Lilly in 'The Boroughs'

Molina's emotional connection to the song

Molina said digging into the lyrics helped him connect with themes of love and escape: core parts of Sam and Lilly's journey.

In a key moment, Sam sings "Thunder Road" to help others escape, which left Molina teary-eyed.

He described the song as taking on "a real presence in my mind and in my life, in my heart really," in his heart, making it one of his most challenging performances.