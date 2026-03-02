'Mom 2' to be 1st film shot at IFG, Greater Noida
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor just announced that Mom 2—the sequel to Sridevi's acclaimed film—is the first movie to be shot at the brand-new International Film City near Greater Noida.
The original Mom was released in 2017 and is remembered as Sridevi's final celebrated role.
Fresh cast on board for sequel
The sequel keeps Girish Kohli (who wrote and now directs) on board, but introduces fresh leads Jisshu Sengupta and Karishma Tanna, with Khushi Kapoor expected in a key role.
This project isn't just about nostalgia—it also marks a big moment for Uttar Pradesh's push to become a film industry hotspot, thanks to its new world-class studio.