Next Article
'Mom' turned AR Rahman down for Sridevi's sake: Know how
For her last film Mom, Sridevi made a major sacrifice—she let go of ₹70 lakh from her own pay just so the team could bring in music legend AR Rahman.
The 2017 movie starred Sridevi as a determined mother fighting for justice, and featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Aly, and Adnan Siddiqui.
More on Sridevi's dedication to 'Mom'
Sridevi's dedication didn't stop at money.
To stay focused during long shoots in Noida and Georgia, she chose not to share a room with husband Boney Kapoor.
She also dubbed the film herself in Tamil and Telugu, even helping out with Malayalam dubbing.
Mom was extra special—it marked her 300th appearance on screen.