LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Kohrra' S02 trailer: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti investigate woman's murder
'Kohrra' S02 trailer: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti investigate woman's murder

'Kohrra' S02 trailer: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti investigate woman's murder

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 29, 2026
02:04 pm
What's the story

The highly-anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed show Kohrra is here, with a gripping trailer that promises an intense whodunit. The new season sees Barun Sobti reprising his role as ASI Amarpal Garundi and Mona Singh joining the cast as SI Dhanwant Kaur. The duo is seen investigating the murder of a woman in a small Punjab town, unraveling layers of deception and intrigue.

Character dynamics

Singh and Sobti's characters navigate complex investigation

The trailer introduces Singh and Sobti's characters as they delve into the murder of a woman (Pooja Bhamrrah) found dead in her brother's (Anurag Arora) barn. The victim's estranged husband (Rannvijay Singha) lives with their children in the US. As the investigation unfolds, more suspects emerge, including the deceased's dance partner. Amidst this chaos, ASI Amarpal and SI Dhanwant Kaur are determined to uncover the truth behind the murder.

Twitter Post

See the trailer here

Advertisement

Actor perspectives

'Kohrra' S02: Singh and Sobti's insights into their roles

Speaking about his character, Sobti said in a statement, "Garundi begins this season hoping to start afresh..." "The mystery this time is denser and more layered, and that complexity reflects in Garundi's own journey." Singh added, "Dhanwant is a woman of few words but immense resolve. It's a role that demanded restraint."

Advertisement

Show information

'Kohrra' S02: Production details and release date

Kohrra Season 2 is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani. This season marks Sharma's directorial debut alongside Faisal Rahman. The show will premiere on Netflix on February 11. It also stars Singha, Pradhuman Singh, Arora, Bhamrah, and Prayrak Mehta among others.

Advertisement