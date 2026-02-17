Mona Singh says Bollywood won't bet '₹100cr film' on her

Mona Singh , a prominent name in Bollywood and the OTT space, recently opened up about the industry's perception of her. In an interview with News18, she said, "If you're talking about a ₹100 crore film headlined by me, I don't see that happening." "Producers look at stars as an insurance policy to get that money back," she explained. "A star on a poster guarantees box office returns."

Career decisions Singh has reached stage where she can turn down offers Singh, who has been in the industry for over two decades, said she is at a stage where she can turn down projects that don't suit her sensibilities. "It's because of the choices that I've made that I'm here. I've tried to stay relevant and true to what I believe in." "There are a lot of projects I've said no to even though saying no is never easy."

Role insights On working in 'Kohrra 2' Singh, who is currently basking in the success of Kohrra 2, spoke about her experience on set. She said it was an actor's dream to be a part of such a show with good writing. "Most of the time, it's the writing which isn't so good. It's an actor trying to write their own lines on set just before shooting the scene."

