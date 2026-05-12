Mondschein rebuts Lively over 'It Ends With Us' birthing scene
Adam Mondschein, who played a supporting role in It Ends With Us, has addressed Blake Lively's concerns about filming a birthing scene.
Lively said the scene felt "violative," involved nudity, and featured director Justin Baldoni's friend as her OB-GYN.
Mondschein pushed back, explaining that Lively was fully covered with a gown, shorts, and prosthetic during filming.
He added simply, "There's nothing to see," and clarified his own role was just holding the baby off-camera.
Lively Baldoni lawsuit settled May 4
After months of legal back-and-forth, including allegations of sexual harassment and workplace toxicity, Lively and Baldoni settled their lawsuit on May 4, 2026. The case didn't go to trial.
Mondschein also previously defended Baldoni's intentions for the film, saying he wanted to stay true to Colleen Hoover's book and highlight domestic violence issues.