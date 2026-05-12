Mondschein rebuts Lively over 'It Ends With Us' birthing scene Entertainment May 12, 2026

Adam Mondschein, who played a supporting role in It Ends With Us, has addressed Blake Lively's concerns about filming a birthing scene.

Lively said the scene felt "violative," involved nudity, and featured director Justin Baldoni's friend as her OB-GYN.

Mondschein pushed back, explaining that Lively was fully covered with a gown, shorts, and prosthetic during filming.

He added simply, "There's nothing to see," and clarified his own role was just holding the baby off-camera.