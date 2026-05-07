Mondschein tells 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' Lively hurt Baldoni after settlement
Adam Mondschein, who starred in It Ends With Us, spoke out on Piers Morgan Uncensored, saying Blake Lively "hurt my friend and has been hurting my friend," referring to Justin Baldoni.
This comes right after Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni was settled.
No payout, $60 million combined claims
The case ended with no money changing hands but left both sides' legal teams with $60 million combined to sue and countersue.
Mondschein shared that Baldoni was deeply affected by the whole ordeal, especially its impact on his family.
After the settlement, both actors released a joint statement supporting domestic violence survivors and acknowledging Lively's concerns.
Post-settlement, Baldoni was seen smiling with his wife in Nashville, while Lively attended the Met Gala solo.
Mondschein praised Baldoni for staying strong throughout everything.