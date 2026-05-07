Mondschein tells 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' Lively hurt Baldoni after settlement

No payout, $60 million combined claims

The case ended with no money changing hands but left both sides' legal teams with $60 million combined to sue and countersue.

Mondschein shared that Baldoni was deeply affected by the whole ordeal, especially its impact on his family.

After the settlement, both actors released a joint statement supporting domestic violence survivors and acknowledging Lively's concerns.

Post-settlement, Baldoni was seen smiling with his wife in Nashville, while Lively attended the Met Gala solo.

Mondschein praised Baldoni for staying strong throughout everything.