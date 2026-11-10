Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman 2' grows; collects ₹16cr in India

With the latest earnings, Mookuthi Amman 2's total India gross collections have reached ₹16.3 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹14.08 crore so far.

The film averaged ₹29,717 per show on Day 4 across all languages, with a 12% increase from Day 3's collection of ₹4.6 crore.

The overall occupancy for the day was an impressive 66.8%.