Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman 2' grows; collects ₹16cr in India
What's the story
The Tamil-Telugu film Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, has witnessed a significant surge in its box office collection on the fourth day of release. The movie raked in a net of ₹5.15 crore across 1,733 shows on Monday (November 9), with the Tamil version contributing ₹4.95 crore from 1,523 shows and the Telugu version adding another ₹20 lakh from 210 shows.
Box office performance
'Mookuthi Amman 2': Total India net collections so far
With the latest earnings, Mookuthi Amman 2's total India gross collections have reached ₹16.3 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹14.08 crore so far.
The film averaged ₹29,717 per show on Day 4 across all languages, with a 12% increase from Day 3's collection of ₹4.6 crore.
The overall occupancy for the day was an impressive 66.8%.
Language breakdown
Breakdown of collections for Tamil, Telugu versions
On Day 4, the Tamil version of Mookuthi Amman 2 dominated the collections with ₹4.95 crore from 1,523 shows and an occupancy rate of 71%.
The Telugu version, on the other hand, contributed ₹20 lakh from 210 shows with a lower occupancy rate of 36%.
Box office showdown
Film faces tough competition from 'Scene'
Despite facing competition from Suriya and Jithu Madhavan's Scene, Mookuthi Amman 2 has managed to hold its ground at the box office.
The fantasy comedy saw its collections jump by 87.8% on its first Sunday, raking in ₹4.6 crore that day and pushing its total to ₹8.93 crore across India.
Directed by Sundar C, the film features Nayanthara in dual roles alongside Regina Cassandra and Duniya Vijay, with special appearances from Sneha and Khushbu Sundar.
Box office leader
Meanwhile, 'Ramayana' ruled the Indian box office
Meanwhile, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has dominated the Indian box office over the November 6-8 weekend, collecting ₹174 crore net across all languages.
The film accounted for nearly 69% of the combined collections of the top five films despite releasing a day earlier on November 5.
It saw a substantial Saturday jump after Friday's decline and maintained a strong nationwide presence on Sunday, and had a fantastic Monday.