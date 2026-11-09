'Mookuthi Amman 2' jumps 87.8% Sunday to ₹4.60cr total ₹8.93cr

On Sunday alone, the film played in 1,804 shows with an impressive 58.58% occupancy rate. Most of the buzz came from Tamil audiences (₹4.40 crore), while Telugu fans chipped in too (₹20 lakh).

Directed by Sundar C. the movie features Nayanthara in dual roles alongside Regina Cassandra and Duniya Vijay, with special appearances from Sneha and Khushbu Sundar.

With this strong opening and plenty of star power, all eyes are on how it holds up next week!