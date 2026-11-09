'Mookuthi Amman 2' jumps 87.8% Sunday to ₹4.60cr total ₹8.93cr
Entertainment
Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, is off to a flying start in theaters.
The fantasy comedy saw its collections jump by 87.8% on its first Sunday, raking in ₹4.60 crore that day and pushing its total to ₹8.93 crore across India, while facing competition from Suriya and Jithu Madhavan's Scene.
'Mookuthi Amman 2' 58.58% Sunday occupancy
On Sunday alone, the film played in 1,804 shows with an impressive 58.58% occupancy rate. Most of the buzz came from Tamil audiences (₹4.40 crore), while Telugu fans chipped in too (₹20 lakh).
Directed by Sundar C. the movie features Nayanthara in dual roles alongside Regina Cassandra and Duniya Vijay, with special appearances from Sneha and Khushbu Sundar.
With this strong opening and plenty of star power, all eyes are on how it holds up next week!