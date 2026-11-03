'Mookuthi Amman 2' starring Nayanthara hits screens on November 6
Entertainment
Get ready: < em>Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara and directed by Sundar C, hits screens on November 6.
This time, the story flips the usual Amman movie script: instead of waiting for humans to step in, the goddess takes matters into her own hands.
Sundar C: 'Mookuthi Amman 2' standalone
Director Sundar C says you don't need to have seen the first film: this is a brand new story. Still, fans will spot some actors like Nayanthara and Urvashi.
The movie also leans into next-gen filmmaking with advanced CGI and AI effects, reflecting how tech is shaking up Tamil cinema's take on spiritual themes.