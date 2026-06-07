'Moolyam' Telugu film debuts on ETV Win examining caste discrimination
Entertainment
The Telugu film Moolyam just dropped on ETV Win. Directed by Avinash Varma, it follows a village teacher who stands up to caste discrimination and social inequality.
The story dives into themes like dignity, moral values, and how prejudice can shape lives.
'Moolyam' Bhagat confronts caste bias
Mohan Bhagat leads as the teacher who faces disrespect but stays committed to his students, with strong support from Akhil Bhaneshwar, Deepak Merla, and Avinash Pericherla.
Moolyam shows how caste bias impacts both individuals and communities, and reminds us why perseverance and equality still matter today.