'Moolyam' Telugu film debuts on ETV Win examining caste discrimination

'Moolyam' Bhagat confronts caste bias

Mohan Bhagat leads as the teacher who faces disrespect but stays committed to his students, with strong support from Akhil Bhaneshwar, Deepak Merla, and Avinash Pericherla.

Moolyam shows how caste bias impacts both individuals and communities, and reminds us why perseverance and equality still matter today.