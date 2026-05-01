Moore at Cannes says fighting AI in films will fail
Entertainment
At Cannes, Demi Moore opened up about artificial intelligence, or AI, in films, saying that trying to stop AI is "to fight it is a battle we will lose."
She emphasized that while tech can help, it can't replace what makes art truly special: human creativity.
In her words, true art comes from the soul, and that can never be recreated technically.
Cannes jury debates politics in film
The Cannes jury also discussed how politics and art often mix.
Jury chair Park Chan-wook said it's fine for films to be political as long as they're good. Moore agreed but cautioned against censorship stifling new ideas.
Meanwhile, UK writer Paul Laverty called out Hollywood for allegedly blacklisting stars over their activism on issues like Gaza.