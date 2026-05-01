Moore at Cannes says fighting AI in films will fail Entertainment May 13, 2026

At Cannes, Demi Moore opened up about artificial intelligence, or AI, in films, saying that trying to stop AI is "to fight it is a battle we will lose."

She emphasized that while tech can help, it can't replace what makes art truly special: human creativity.

In her words, true art comes from the soul, and that can never be recreated technically.