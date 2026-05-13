Moore's sequined Jacquemus at Cannes opening triggers body image debate Entertainment May 13, 2026

Demi Moore made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival's opening night, rocking a strapless, sequined Jacquemus gown and sparkling Chopard jewelry.

While some fans and celebrities loved her bold style (Rita Wilson even called the dress a favorite), others on social media were concerned about her noticeably slim appearance, sparking debate about body image.