Moore's sequined Jacquemus at Cannes opening triggers body image debate
Entertainment
Demi Moore made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival's opening night, rocking a strapless, sequined Jacquemus gown and sparkling Chopard jewelry.
While some fans and celebrities loved her bold style (Rita Wilson even called the dress a favorite), others on social media were concerned about her noticeably slim appearance, sparking debate about body image.
Moore serves on Cannes competition jury
Earlier that day, Moore showed off another Jacquemus look, a playful polka-dot dress with matching accessories, at a festival photo call.
She arrived in Cannes on May 11 and is serving as a competition jury member this year.