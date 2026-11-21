Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, first sued to stop the documentary back in June 2025, challenging the BBC's screening and release of the documentary.

The case dragged on for over a year, and Singh was eventually blocked from replying to the BBC's objections due to delays.

The BBC pointed out that its UK team made the film, not its Indian branch, so they felt wrongly pulled into this legal fight.

Now, both parties seem ready to move forward and possibly resolve things outside of court.