Moranis appears at Comic Con promoting 'Spaceballs: The New One'
Rick Moranis just appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his return to live-action movies, showing up wearing Dark Helmet's signature large black hat to promote Spaceballs: The New One.
It's his first live-action role since 1997, and fans were clearly excited to see him back with the cast, including Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Daphne Zuniga, plus director Josh Greenbaum and the film's writers.
'Spaceballs' sequel opens April 23
The sequel hits theaters April 23 next year. Bill Pullman is also returning as Lone Starr, this time joined by his son Lewis Pullman.
Mel Brooks and Pullman sent special video messages for fans at the event.
Moranis called joining the film the best decision he had ever made, making this comeback feel extra special for longtime Spaceballs fans.