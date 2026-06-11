More deletes Instagram after viral biryani joke about sexual favors
Entertainment
Comedian Pranit More has deleted his Instagram after a viral moment at his show stirred up the internet.
It all started when an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, joked about expecting sexual favors after buying chicken biryani for ₹370.
More laughed along, and that reaction quickly drew criticism online.
Starvik Design confirms Jangra lost job
The incident sparked outrage from Kusha Kapila and Khushboo Patani, as well as regular users.
Jangra lost his job at Starvik Design, confirmed by the company's founder on X, and both he and More apologized publicly.
Jangra deactivated his Instagram account and More deleted his Instagram account.
The debate continues about where to draw the line in comedy and how performers should handle tricky moments on stage.