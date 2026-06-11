More deletes Instagram after viral biryani joke about sexual favors

Starvik Design confirms Jangra lost job

The incident sparked outrage from Kusha Kapila and Khushboo Patani, as well as regular users.

Jangra lost his job at Starvik Design, confirmed by the company's founder on X, and both he and More apologized publicly.

Jangra deactivated his Instagram account and More deleted his Instagram account.

The debate continues about where to draw the line in comedy and how performers should handle tricky moments on stage.