Moroney misses ACM Awards as maid of honor abroad Entertainment May 18, 2026

Megan Moroney, who leads the 2026 ACM Awards with nine nominations, won't be at the ceremony on May 17.

She shared on Instagram that she's out of the country as maid of honor for her best friend Natalie King's wedding.

Even though she'll miss the show, Moroney thanked fans for their support and said she's excited about what's next.