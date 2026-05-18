Moroney misses ACM Awards as maid of honor abroad
Entertainment
Megan Moroney, who leads the 2026 ACM Awards with nine nominations, won't be at the ceremony on May 17.
She shared on Instagram that she's out of the country as maid of honor for her best friend Natalie King's wedding.
Even though she'll miss the show, Moroney thanked fans for their support and said she's excited about what's next.
Moroney's 'Cloud 9' topped Billboard charts
Moroney's latest album "Cloud 9" topped Billboard charts earlier this year, and her hit "6 Months Later" brought her major attention.
Her Cloud 9 Tour kicks off May 29 in Columbus, Ohio, with stops across North America, Europe, and the UK including big venues like Barclays Center and Crypto.com Arena.
She told fans she's "counting down the days :)"