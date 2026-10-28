Morris considering release of unedited Holmes interview from Theranos era

Morris described the footage as "this is an interesting document" capturing Holmes's real thoughts and ambitions at her peak.

He interviewed her and even made ads for Theranos, saying Morris believed "part of me believes that she believes in Theranos and that she could achieve the results as promised."

Although he hoped to make a full documentary back then, legal troubles put things on hold, especially after Holmes's conviction in 2022.

If released now, the film could offer fresh insight into how Holmes saw herself before it all fell apart.