'Mortal Kombat 2' final trailer spotlights Urban's Johnny Cage debut
Entertainment
The final Mortal Kombat 2 trailer just dropped, spotlighting Karl Urban's debut as Johnny Cage, complete with big action scenes and the throwback "Techno Syndrome" theme from 1995.
The film, originally set for late 2025, now arrives this summer.
'Mortal Kombat 2' releases May 8
Directed by Simon McQuid, the movie brings back familiar faces like Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Ludi Liu (Liu Kang), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), and Joe Taslim (now as Noob Saibot). Newcomers Adeline Rudolph (Kitanna) and Tati Gabrielle (Jade) join the fight.
Out May 8, Mortal Kombat 2 follows up on its hit predecessor with another high-stakes tournament for Earth's fate.