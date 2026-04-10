'Mortal Kombat 2' final trailer spotlights Urban's Johnny Cage debut

'Mortal Kombat 2' releases May 8

Directed by Simon McQuid, the movie brings back familiar faces like Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Ludi Liu (Liu Kang), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), and Joe Taslim (now as Noob Saibot). Newcomers Adeline Rudolph (Kitanna) and Tati Gabrielle (Jade) join the fight.

Out May 8, Mortal Kombat 2 follows up on its hit predecessor with another high-stakes tournament for Earth's fate.