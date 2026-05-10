'Mortal Kombat II' tops box office with $17 million opening
Entertainment
Mortal Kombat II just punched its way to the top of the box office, grabbing $17 million on opening day. It's the fourth movie in the popular video game series and a follow-up to 2021's hit.
The Post called it "a migraine of nonstop fights and idiot characters," and fans showed up big time.
'Michael' crosses $500 million worldwide
The Devil Wears Prada 2 landed second with $9.8 million, bringing back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt for some nostalgic fun.
Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, took third with $8.8 million and has already crossed $500 million worldwide.
Rounding out the top five: Billie Eilish's concert film ($4.5 million) and The Sheep Detectives (just over $4 million), making this weekend a mix of action, music, and comedy at theaters.