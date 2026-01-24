'Disgusted': Mouni Roy alleges harassment by men at Haryana event

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has alleged that she was harassed by a group of men during a recent event in Karnal , Haryana . Taking to Instagram Stories , the actor expressed her disgust with the behavior of the guests, particularly two elderly men. She claimed these men touched her waist while taking pictures and made lewd remarks and gestures at her from the front row of the stage.

Actor's reaction Roy's response to the harassment Roy wrote, "Had an event in Karnal last and I'm disgusted with the behavior of the guests, especially two uncles who are well-aged to be grandparents." "As the event started and I walked toward the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures." "Didn't like it when I said 'Sir, please remove your hand.'"

Stage incident Roy's experience on stage and lack of intervention The actor further detailed her experience on stage, where two men stood in front of her, making lewd gestures. She said, "I realized that and first politely gestured to them to not do it, to which they started throwing roses at me." "It was then that mid-performance I walked toward the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance."

Actor's appeal Roy's call for action and reflection on the incident Deeply affected by the incident, Roy wrote, "If someone like me has to go through this I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be." "I'm humiliated, traumatized and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behavior." "We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft."

