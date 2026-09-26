MrBeast joins 'Ramayana' party in Mumbai as Kapoor lifts bow
Entertainment
The Ramayana movie team had a lively get-together in Mumbai this week, and it wasn't just the stars (Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey) who showed up. YouTuber MrBeast also joined the fun.
One standout moment? Ranbir Kapoor picked up a bow, and the crowd absolutely loved it.
'Ramayana' schedule Nov 2026 Diwali 2027
This epic is coming out in two parts: Part one lands in November 2026 and Part two arrives in Diwali 2027.
Ranbir plays Rama, Sai Pallavi is Sita, Yash takes on Ravana, with Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol in key roles.
To reach fans everywhere, Ramayana will be localized for international markets in English, Spanish, and Japanese.