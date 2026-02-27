Mrs. India Inc announces titleholders for international pageants
Mrs. India Inc just revealed titleholders who'll represent India at various international pageants, with the big announcement happening at Hilton Mumbai International Airport.
Led by founder Mohini Sharma, the event focused on celebrating modern Indian womanhood—think confidence, intelligence, and making an impact globally.
Meet the women behind this year's titles
This year's lineup includes Mehr Khanna (Mrs. India Globe Petite), Dr. Ankita Gupta (Mrs. India Globe Curve), Priya Ajbani (Mrs. Indo-Asia Globe Classique), and Dr. Priyanka Sharma (Mrs. Asia Earth Elite, spotlighting environmental advocacy).
Each title highlights inclusivity and achievement, showing how Mrs. India Inc is all about empowering married women to shine on international stages.