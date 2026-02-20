Mrunal Thakur on Dhanush dating rumors: 'Woh to shaadi ho rahi hai'
Mrunal Thakur wants teens to keep believing in love, calling it "beautiful" and "magical," even as rumors swirl about her and Dhanush.
While promoting her new film Do Deewane Sehar Mein (upcoming; release date not specified in source), she shared that patience is key if you're with the right person.
When she hired a PR team to tackle wedding rumors
Talk about Mrunal and Dhanush started recently when they were seen together at a couple of film events.
When asked about wedding rumors, Mrunal laughed them off, joking, "Woh to shaadi ho rahi hai (The wedding is taking place) according to them," and said she had hired a PR team for safety after her home address was made public, jokingly thanking "everybody who has been spreading fake rumors" for the publicity.
Valentine's Day feels like April Fools's Day, says Mrunal
She kept things light by saying Valentine's Day feels like April Fools's Day.
As for marriage plans? She says she'll be the first to announce if anything real happens.