MS Dhoni defamation case: Court orders cricketer to deposit ₹10 lakh
Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has been ordered by the Madras High Court to deposit ₹10 lakh as part of his ongoing defamation suit.
The case dates back to a 2013 TV debate where retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar accused Dhoni of being linked to the IPL betting scandal—a claim Dhoni strongly denies.
Details of court's order
Dhoni filed the suit in 2014, demanding ₹100 crore in damages from several media outlets and individuals.
The court wants the ₹10 lakh used for translating and transcribing Hindi video evidence, with this work expected to wrap up before the next hearing (date/month not specified in source).
For security reasons, the court ordered that Dhoni's evidence be recorded by an advocate commissioner.
Meanwhile, legal tussles around how evidence is handled are still ongoing.