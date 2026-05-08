MSD India launches nationwide cervical cancer campaign with Madhuri Dixit
MSD India just kicked off a nationwide campaign to get people talking about cervical cancer, and it has roped in Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit for the campaign.
The goal? Spark real conversations about women's preventive health and encourage women and parents across India to check in with their doctors about ways to prevent cervical cancer.
To spread the word, MSD is rolling out short digital films featuring Dixit across its platforms.
Campaign stresses HPV prevention and detection
The campaign puts a spotlight on catching risks early and understanding how HPV and preventive healthcare play into cervical cancer.
MSD India's managing director Brecht Vanneste says open conversations are key for better long-term health.
Dixit adds that cervical cancer is one of the few cancers where awareness and informed discussion play an important role, a reminder that staying informed could help save lives.