MSD India launches nationwide cervical cancer campaign with Madhuri Dixit Entertainment May 08, 2026

MSD India just kicked off a nationwide campaign to get people talking about cervical cancer, and it has roped in Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit for the campaign.

The goal? Spark real conversations about women's preventive health and encourage women and parents across India to check in with their doctors about ways to prevent cervical cancer.

To spread the word, MSD is rolling out short digital films featuring Dixit across its platforms.