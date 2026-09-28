MTV VMAs comeback sees Ciccone win Artist of the Year
Entertainment
Madonna hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in 23 years, taking home Artist of the Year and leading with 13 nominations.
The 68-year-old icon performed a medley that began with the spoken-word intro from "One Step Away" and led into "Bring Your Love" with Sabrina Carpenter, reminding everyone why she's still a force in pop.
Ciccone recalls manager saying career over
During her acceptance speech, Madonna looked back on her infamous 1984 "Like a Virgin" debut (wardrobe malfunction included), saying, "my manager told me that my career was over." She credited self-belief for her journey.
The show also featured collaborations with Charli xcx and appearances by Julia Garner and Seth Rogen.
To top it off, Madonna released Confessions II in July.