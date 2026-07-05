'The Greatest': Prime Video's Muhammad Ali series gets release date
What's the story
Prime Video has announced that its upcoming limited series, The Greatest, will premiere on Wednesday, November 4. The announcement was made during a presentation at the Essence Festival of Culture. The show is an intimate exploration of the life and career of boxing champion Muhammad Ali. It stars Jaalen Best as Ali and features a host of other actors, including Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, and Michael Ealy.
Series details
More about the limited series
The Greatest is the first authorized scripted series about Ali's life. It will delve into pivotal moments of his life and career, both inside and outside the boxing ring. The show has been executive produced by Lonnie Ali, the late boxer's widow. The eight-episode series promises to give viewers an in-depth look at Ali's journey as a boxing champion, humanitarian, and global icon.
Twitter Post
Here's the first teaser
Before there was Ali, there was Clay. Here’s the first teaser for THE GREATEST, a new original series coming to Prime November 4. pic.twitter.com/vs3R620mCv— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 4, 2026
Production team
Production details and executive producers
The Greatest is a collaborative effort between Blue Monday Productions, Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, and Grace: A Storytelling Company. Other executive producers include Aiyana White, Jeff Augustin and Owen Shiflett; Michele Anthony; Boyd Muir; David Blackman; and Stefano Agosto as co-executive producers.