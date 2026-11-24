Mukerji says 'Brahmastra' feedback will shape sequel at IFFI Goa
Ayan Mukerji just got real about the mixed reactions to Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, saying he's heard the feedback and is using it to shape the sequel.
Speaking at IFFI Goa, he said the audience response showed where the storytelling needs improvement and he's committed to finishing it before jumping into any new projects.
Mukerji: team scripting 'Brahmastra: Part Two'
Even though the first film made over ₹450 crore worldwide, Mukerji knows there were things people didn't love.
He said it's important, "If there are things they didn't like, we definitely need to improve our storytelling."
The team is currently scripting Brahmastra: Part Two and looking to build on their creative chemistry (including with Ranbir Kapoor), aiming for a smoother ride this time around.