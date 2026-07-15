Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate for cinema and humanitarian work
Rani Mukerji is set to receive an Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), happening August 13-23.
She's being recognized not just for her impact on Indian cinema but also for her humanitarian work.
Reflecting on the honor, Rani shared that cinema has let her tell stories of resilience and spark social change.
IFFM to celebrate Mukerji's achievements
From Black and Hichki to Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani's films have tackled topics like gender justice, disability inclusion, and social change.
Offscreen, she's supported health care and education initiatives too.
The festival will celebrate these achievements with film screenings and global events: La Trobe University called it a tribute to someone who uses cinema to start important conversations.