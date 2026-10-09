Mukerji visits Uttarakhand's Badrinath and Kedarnath temples after mother's passing
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After losing her mother, Rani Mukerji made a heartfelt trip to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples in Uttarakhand.
She visited these sacred places just days after her mother's passing, taking time for prayers and reflection as she looked for comfort.
Mukerji in kurta prays, receives prasad
Rani kept it simple in a light kurta, yellow scarf, and puffer jacket while performing rituals at the temple.
She was seen deeply involved, offering prayers at the shrine of Goddess Lakshmi, receiving prasad, and wearing flower garlands.