Mukherjee named YRF head of content for movies and series

Mukherjee brings awards and streaming expertise

Mukherjee has a serious track record: his shows have racked up over 100 awards, and both Aarya and Rocket Boys scored International Emmy nominations. He also played a big part in launching HBO Max in India and helped Hotstar become a streaming giant.

At YRF, he'll team up with Executive Producer Yogendra Mogre to expand what's next for the studio.

As Widhani put it, "I'm delighted to welcome a creative thought leader who has consistently pushed the boundaries of how the audience engages with content and has been at the forefront of transformative shifts for over two decades. At a moment when streaming is reshaping the local and global entertainment landscape, Saugata's creative instincts and strategic clarity make him uniquely suited for our next chapter at YRF Entertainment. As a company, we believe in championing India to the world and that great stories transcend geographies. With Saugata's insight, we're hopeful to deepen our connection with audiences worldwide while continuing to invest in bold & unique local content and talent."