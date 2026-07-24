Mukhija joins 'Lock Upp 2' and raises Kalra's viral video
Apoorva Mukhija just joined Lock Upp 2 as a wildcard and wasted no time calling out Shreya Kalra for being two-faced.
Things got heated at the dining table when Apoorva brought up a viral video of Shreya dancing on a guy's shoulders at Tyla's Mumbai concert, a clip that had already sparked plenty of online talk.
Jaiswal backs Kalra after family claim
Shreya explained that the man in the video was like family, not a random stranger.
Her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, also spoke up online to support her, saying that he completely trusts her, has never had any reason to doubt her, and asked everyone to stop sending her hate.
Mukhija shifts house dynamics, fans watch
Even though Apoorva is only on the show for a week, her bold approach has already changed the vibe in the house.
Fans are watching closely to see what else she'll stir up before she leaves.