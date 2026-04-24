Mukundan accused of defaming Pillai and Shankar over 'Sumathi Valavu'

Pillai and Shankar deny 7cr claim

Pillai and Shankar deny the producer's loss claims, saying he only had ₹25 lakh on hand for Sumathi Valavu after promising much more.

To keep the project going, they pulled in extra funds from other sources, raising the budget to almost ₹14 crore, but payments to some cast and crew are still pending.

Meanwhile, Kunnumpurathu says he caused losses of nearly ₹7 crore.

The dispute has left everyone's working relationships pretty tense.