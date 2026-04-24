Mukundan accused of defaming Pillai and Shankar over 'Sumathi Valavu'
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is facing accusations of defaming writer Abhilash Pillai and director Vishnu Sasi Shankar.
This all started when producer Murali Kunnumpurathu said the production of Sumathi Valavu caused him losses of nearly ₹7 crore.
In response, Pillai and Shankar claim Mukundan has been spreading negative stories about them since their work together on Malikappuram, which has really strained their professional relationship.
Pillai and Shankar deny 7cr claim
Pillai and Shankar deny the producer's loss claims, saying he only had ₹25 lakh on hand for Sumathi Valavu after promising much more.
To keep the project going, they pulled in extra funds from other sources, raising the budget to almost ₹14 crore, but payments to some cast and crew are still pending.
Meanwhile, Kunnumpurathu says he caused losses of nearly ₹7 crore.
The dispute has left everyone's working relationships pretty tense.