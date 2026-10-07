Mulkalwar says 'Hanuman Ansh' felt miraculous after Kainchi Dham visit

Dhirendra Mulkalwar, known for his work on Uri, landed the Hanuman Ansh project a couple of months after a long-awaited visit to Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham ashram in April 2026.

He called it "I could not believe what was happening. I was just surprised, and it felt like a miracle. When Vishal asked me, I felt like it was all a miracle," saying the offer came a couple of months after his spiritual trip.

The film's music, especially Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai, was shaped while he was working on the background score for a pivotal sequence and ended up connecting deeply with audiences worldwide after the movie's August 2026 release.