Mulkalwar says 'Hanuman Ansh' felt miraculous after Kainchi Dham visit
Dhirendra Mulkalwar, known for his work on Uri, landed the Hanuman Ansh project a couple of months after a long-awaited visit to Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham ashram in April 2026.
He called it "I could not believe what was happening. I was just surprised, and it felt like a miracle. When Vishal asked me, I felt like it was all a miracle," saying the offer came a couple of months after his spiritual trip.
The film's music, especially Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai, was shaped while he was working on the background score for a pivotal sequence and ended up connecting deeply with audiences worldwide after the movie's August 2026 release.
Earlier films brought Mulkalwar to Chaturvedi
Mulkalwar credits his earlier work, including Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 15, eventually brought him to the notice of Chaturvedi, but says Hanuman Ansh felt special because of everyone's genuine love for the project.
The emotional response from viewers has been huge, with Mulkalwar believing that real dedication made all the difference in its global success.