'Aakhri Ride': Anurag Kashyap-backed thriller to release on Halloween
What's the story
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala are presenting a new short thriller titled Aakhri Ride, set on a single Halloween night in Mumbai. The film will be released on October 31 on the YouTube channel Oh Short Flips, curated by Kashyap. Written and directed by Vijesh Rajan and Yashoda Parthasarthy, the film marks their directorial debut. It tells the story of a Mumbai ride-share driver pushed to his limits during one terrifying night.
Director's statement
Here's what Kashyap said about the directors
Kashyap, who has worked with Rajan and Parthasarthy since the Gangs of Wasseypur days, said he always believed they were great storytellers.
"So when they finally decided to turn writer-directors, it was as an easy decision to back them. And now, I am quite excited to see the audience response to their first film - 'Aakhri Ride,' when it releases on Halloween Day," he added, per Variety.
Film's theme
What the directors want to achieve through the film
The directors were inspired by long taxi rides home after meetings around the city. They noticed an "invisible social divide" between themselves and the driver.
The film explores this gap through a mix of horror and comedy, centered on a man burdened by daily problems who fails to notice what he has picked up.
"We hope viewers laugh, get spooked, and maybe think a little about the person driving them home," said Rajan and Parthasarthy.
Cast and crew
Meet the cast and crew of 'Aakhri Ride'
The film stars Chandan Roy, Aamir Dalvi, and Faisal Malik. The film is produced by Ranjan Singh, Vishesh Agrawal, Rajan EPK, and Kashyap. Navaras Pictures has backed the project in association with Plexus Motion Pictures and Flip Films.
Bala described Rajan as the "Wiz Kid" introduced to him by filmmaker Srinivas.
"We were always in awe of what he could do with his VFX skills but there was always a sensitive and fun storyteller in him."
Festival success
It has been a hit on the festival circuit
Aakhri Ride has had a successful run on the festival circuit, starting with its selection in the Short Film Market Picks at Clermont-Ferrand.
It was also selected at three genre festivals: BIFAN, Fantasia International Film Festival, and Fantastic Fest.
The film won the Silver Audience Award for best Asian short at Fantasia and best film at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.
It also bagged best Indian short at Indo Dubai International Film Festival and finished second runner-up at BISFF.