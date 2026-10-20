'Aakhri Ride': Anurag Kashyap-backed thriller to release on Halloween

Kashyap, who has worked with Rajan and Parthasarthy since the Gangs of Wasseypur days, said he always believed they were great storytellers.

"So when they finally decided to turn writer-directors, it was as an easy decision to back them. And now, I am quite excited to see the audience response to their first film - 'Aakhri Ride,' when it releases on Halloween Day," he added, per Variety.