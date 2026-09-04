Mumbai court orders Negi stop alleging Gupta's 'Aasmani' copied 'Prabha'
Entertainment
A Mumbai court just told filmmaker Vinita Negi and others to stop claiming online that Sayani Gupta's short film Aasmani copied Negi's unfinished documentary, Prabha.
The order, part of Gupta's ₹9 crore defamation case, also asks Meta, Reddit, and Deccan Chronicle to take down those posts.
Court allows Negi legal action
The court made it clear that Negi can still take legal action or share facts, just not unverified accusations.
Earlier this year, Negi accused Gupta of copyright infringement and breach of trust, but Gupta called the claims "malicious" and "fabricated."
The controversy led to Aasmani being pulled from a film festival and some tough professional fallout for Gupta.